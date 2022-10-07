Kenya’s first woman General leads delegation to Indian Military Academy

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, October 7

In furtherance of traditional India-Kenya ties and defence cooperation, Maj Gen FG Ahmed, Commandant, Kenya Military Academy, visited the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, along with a high-level delegation comprising five members from the Kenyan armed forces.

Maj Gen Ahmed is the first woman to hold the rank of General in the Kenya Armed Forces and the Commandant Kenya Military Academy. She was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in 1985 and posted to the Kenya Air Force.

During its three-day visit that concluded today, the visiting delegation was briefed in detail the training regime being followed at the IMA, including the representation from friendly foreign countries, a spokesperson for the IMA said.

The Commandant of the Kenyan academy appreciated the determined and daring junior leadership, courage of the Indian gentleman cadets at the tactical level and the swift execution of military strategy and plans displayed during the operational tasks assigned to them as part of training.

The Kenya delegation also appreciated the state-of-the art training facilities at IMA being utilised for training the cadets to face the varied challenges of modern day warfare. They also commended the staff for maintaining stellar training standards.

The Kenyan General interacted with Lt Gen VK Mishra, the IMA Commandant, on training and administrative matters and exchanged notes on various aspects of military training.

She also interacted with the cadets undergoing pre-commission training and applauded them for their camaraderie, team work and resilience. She mentioned that IMA has produced top-class military leaders who have risen to highest levels in friendly countries who send their cadets for training here.