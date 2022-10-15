Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan’s Facebook account hacked

Thiruvananthapuram, October 15
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s Facebook account was hacked on Saturday, police said.
The hacking was informed to the police.
“My Facebook page appears to be hacked since today morning. The matter has been reported and efforts are on to restore the page”, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said in a tweet.
Even after several hours of reporting the incident to the police and the social media platform, the unauthorised posts on Khan’s account were yet to be removed.
There were three posts on the account that show hardware or construction-related videos, along with descriptions of the same in Arabic script.
A source in the Raj Bhavan said it would take time to restore the account.
