Kerala becomes 1st fully digital banking state

PTI

Thiruvananthapuram, January 7

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday declared Kerala as the first state in the country to go fully digital in its banking service and said this recognition would boost the state economy.

In an event here, Vijayan said this achievement was possible due to social interventions through local self-government institutions along with infrastructure development and technological advances in the banking sector.

“I would like to congratulate everyone who worked behind this and declare Kerala as the first fully digital banking state in the country,” Vijayan said.

“In order to make the digital services universally accessible, we need to ensure that the digital divide is completely eliminated,” he said. The Chief Minister said the ambitious Kerala Fibre Optic Network (K-FON) project of the state government, which was almost 90 per cent complete, would reduce the current digital divide.

“The K-FON will ensure the Internet facility to everyone in the state and 17,155 km-long optic fibre cable network has been laid. Once the project gets completed, the Internet will be available to everyone in the state either at a cheaper price or for free of cost,” Vijayan said.