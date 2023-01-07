Kerala becomes country’s first fully digital banking state

PTI

Thiruvananthapuram, January 7

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday declared Kerala as the first state in the country to go fully digital in its banking service and said this recognition would boost the state economy.

In an event held here, Vijayan said this achievement was possible due to social interventions through local self-government institutions along with infrastructure development and technological advances in the banking sector.

“I would like to congratulate everyone who worked behind this and declare Kerala as the first fully digital banking state in the country,” Vijayan said.

“In order to make the digital services universally accessible, we need to ensure that the digital divide is completely eliminated,” he added.

The Chief Minister also said the ambitious Kerala Fibre Optic Network (K-FON) project of the state government, which was almost 90 per cent completed, will reduce the digital divide.

“The K-FON will ensure internet facility to everyone in the state and 17,155 km-long optic fibre cable network has been laid. Once the project gets completed, internet will be available to everyone in the state either for a cheaper price or for free-of-cost,” Vijayan said.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also pointed out that Kerala received three ‘Digital India’ awards today for the advancement in the digital sector.

“We received silver medal for Ksheerashree portal, platinum award for Digital Workforce Management System and gold medal for District Administration of Kottayam,” Vijayan said.

He also warned the people to remain vigilant about the rise in cyber crimes that may increase in the banking sector with its advancement.

“The government has created an Economic Offences Wing in the state police to tackle such cyber crimes,” he added.

State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) convenor S Premkumar, RBI Regional Director Thomas Mathew, NABARD Chief General Manager Gopakumaran Nair G, among others also attended the event.