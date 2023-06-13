Kerala-cadre IPS officer Agarwal new BSF chief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 12

The government today appointed 1989-batch IPS officer of the Kerala cadre Nitin Agarwal as the Director General (DG) of the Border Security Force (BSF), more than five months after the post fell vacant.

Agarwal is currently posted as the Additional DG (Operations) at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters in Delhi.

An order of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) issued late night said Agarwal had been appointed the BSF DG “from the date of joining the post and up to July 31, 2026, his date of superannuation or till further orders, whichever is earlier”. The post has been vacant for more than five months after Pankaj Kumar Singh retired on December 31, 2022. CRPF DG Sujoy Lal Thaosen has been handling the charge.

The appointment came on a day the BSF began its bi-annual four-day border talks with its Bangladeshi counterpart Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in Delhi. Thaosen is heading the BSF delegation while the Bangladesh delegation is led by BGB DG Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan. The new DG is expected to take charge after the talks end on June 14.

Meanwhile, senior IAS officers Amit Agrawal and Subodh Kumar Singh have been appointed as CEO, UIDAI, and Director General, National Testing Agency, respectively. Both Agrawal (1993 batch) and Singh (1997 batch) are of the Chhattisgarh cadre.