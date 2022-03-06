Kerala cafe takes 'Russian Salad' off its menu to condemn Ukraine invasion

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 6

A café in Kerala has found an unusual way to condemn the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine: banning the ever popular Russian salad.

A report in the Free Press Journal said Kashi Art Café in Fort Kochi made the announcement in view of the unfolding human tragedy In Ukraine.

A slate board outside the restaurant reads: “In solidarity with the people of Ukraine, we have removed ‘RUSSIAN SALAD’ from our menu”.

Kerala is primarily a left bastion, and shares an emotional proximity to the erstwhile Soviet. The boycott comes after the students were put through chilling and hellish experiences due to the Russian invasion.

The Russian action caused a massive destruction of life and property, affecting not only the citizens of the country but also students across borders. The students trapped in various conflict zones have sent desperate messages for help to the state authorities. Some 700 students from the state are still trapped in Sumy, a city in eastern Ukraine that is seeing intense Russian shelling in the last few days.