Kerala cafe takes 'Russian Salad' off its menu to condemn Ukraine invasion

Chandigarh, March 6
A café in Kerala has found an unusual way to condemn the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine: banning the ever popular Russian salad.
A report in the Free Press Journal said Kashi Art Café in Fort Kochi made the announcement in view of the unfolding human tragedy In Ukraine.
A slate board outside the restaurant reads: “In solidarity with the people of Ukraine, we have removed ‘RUSSIAN SALAD’ from our menu”.
Kerala Restaurant takes Russian salad 🥗 off their menu. They took meme very seriously.#RussianUkrainianWar #solidarityWithUkraine #UkraineUnderAttaсk pic.twitter.com/lTOvgxtx1j— Maverick (@msp_singh10) March 6, 2022
Kerala is primarily a left bastion, and shares an emotional proximity to the erstwhile Soviet. The boycott comes after the students were put through chilling and hellish experiences due to the Russian invasion.
The Russian action caused a massive destruction of life and property, affecting not only the citizens of the country but also students across borders. The students trapped in various conflict zones have sent desperate messages for help to the state authorities. Some 700 students from the state are still trapped in Sumy, a city in eastern Ukraine that is seeing intense Russian shelling in the last few days.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Five BSF personnel killed in fratricidal incident at Amritsar camp
Trooper who opened fire is among five killed
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: India evacuates all its citizens from Ukraine's Pisochyn
In a tweet, Indian Embassy asks citizens still stranded in U...
India crush Pakistan by 107 runs in ICC Women's World Cup opener
Chasing a tricky target of 245, Pakistan team fell way short...
Russia-Ukraine War fallout: Demand for wheat from India soars; retail giants approach Punjab traders
Enquiries were being received for the past week from global ...
Russia-Ukraine War: IAF flight carrying 210 Indians land at Hindan airbase
Eleven more special flights are expected to operate on Sunda...