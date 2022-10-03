Kerala CM condoles death of businessman 'Atlas' Ramachandran

Thiruvananthapuram, October 3
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday condoled the death of NRI businessman and Atlas Group chairman MM Ramachandran, who reportedly died due to age-related ailments in Dubai, UAE, on October 2.
The businessman, also known as ‘Atlas’ Ramachandran, was 80.
Vijayan, in a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, said the businessman was active in public forums and cultural gatherings in Dubai and had close contacts with the non-resident Malayalis.
He also helped the poor, the Chief Minister said in the statement.
Expressing his condolences, he said Ramachandran, who was a jeweller and also a film producer, died before he could realise his desire to return to his native land of Kerala.
The businessman is well known for his tagline -- 'trusted institution of crores' -- and besides producing movies, has also acted in some.
Ramachandran, born in Thrissur district of Kerala in 1942, started his career as a bank employee before moving into the jewellery business, the CMO statement said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive