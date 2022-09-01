Kerala court sentences 90-year-old man to 3 years for sexually assaulting minor girl

Palakkad, September 1
A Kerala court has sentenced a 90-year-old man to three years in jail for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Karimba village of Palakkad district of the state.
Besides the three-year sentence, Fast Track Special Court judge Satish Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict for sexually assaulting the 15-year old girl, who was his neighbour, in 2020.
Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Nisha Vijayakumar, who confirmed the order, said that the man was convicted and punished for the offence of sexual assault under Section 7 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The offence under Section 7 of the POCSO Act carries a minimum punishment of three years’ imprisonment and a maximum of five years in jail.
The SPP said the court found the accused guilty after examining nine witnesses and several documents produced by the prosecution.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
National Investigation Agency announces Rs 25 lakh reward on Dawood Ibrahim
The probe agency has also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 l...
Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar
The list also includes absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda
GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K
Overall, it remains in healthy zone but is less than that of...
First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...
Portugal health minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies; probe ordered
The 34-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a cardiac a...