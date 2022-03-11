Kerala govt earmarks Rs 10 crore to support Ukraine-repatriated students

As many as 3,123 people have been safely brought to the home state, says Finance Minister

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI

Thiruvananthapuram, March 11

The Kerala Government on Friday said it would provide necessary assistance to the state students repatriated from war-torn Ukraine to recover their lost certificates and valuables and continue their studies.

Special efforts would be taken under the leadership of NORKA, the state government’s Non-Resident Keralite welfare agency, to coordinate these activities and an amount of Rs 10 crore is being earmarked for this purpose, Finance Minister K N Balagopal said while presenting the Budget for 2022-23.

“Those who have lost certificates and other valuable documents should be able to recover them and continue their studies. The state government will provide necessary assistance,” he said.

Special intervention by the central government is required to facilitate the resumption of studies of students returning home due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he added.

As many as 3,123 people have been safely brought to the home state using various flights, including 15 chartered flights, the minister said adding that the data bank of Malayalee students studying abroad would be prepared by NORKA department soon.

Meanwhile, the maiden complete budget of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government also proposed to set up a Centre for Latin American Studies in the University of Kerala because of the “great influence” of that country on the socio-political, cultural and agricultural spheres of the southern state.

“Latin American crops have been cultivated here since the arrival of Portuguese in Kerala. Due to geographical similarities, crops and farming are also suitable for Kerala. Therefore, it is necessary to formulate plans that will utilise the potential of Kerala and Latin America,” Balagopal explained.

Such comparative studies and research would be encouraged under the guidance of the new centre and the relationship with Latin America needs to be strengthened through projects, including student exchange programme.

“An amount of Rs 2 crore is earmarked in the budget for the study, research and follow up projects of the Latin American Centre,” the minister added.

