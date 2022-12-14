Kerala Guv not to be Chancellor of varsities

thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed a Bill to replace the Governor as the Chancellor of universities in the state and appoint eminent academics to the top post. PTI
Now, youth cannot buy cigarettes in NZ
Wellington: In a unique plan to phase out tobacco smoking, New Zealand on Tuesday passed a law stating that tobacco can’t ever be sold to anybody born on or after January 1, 2009. ap
Musk loses richest man’s title to Arnault
San Francisco: Elon Musk, whose net worth felll by over $100 bn in 2022 to $168.5 bn, has been replaced by Bernard Arnault of the LVMH as the world’s richest man. Arnault’s net worth is $172.9 bn. IANS
