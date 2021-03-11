Kerala High Court grants bail to former MLA P C George in hate speech case

Kochi, May 27
The Kerala High Court on Friday granted bail to senior politician P C George in a hate speech case registered in Thiruvananthapuram.
George was arrested on Wednesday after a magisterial court in Thiruvananthapuram cancelled the bail granted to the veteran politician in a case accusing him of making a hate speech against Muslims on April 29.
Earlier, in the same case, police had arrested George on May 1 for allegedly making a communal speech against Muslims while addressing the ‘Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelanam’ on April 29. However, he was given bail on the same day itself.
The 70-year-old former MLA had sparked off a controversy by asking non-Muslims in Kerala to avoid eating at restaurants run by the community.
Subsequently, on May 10, another case was registered against him at Palarivattom police station in Ernakulam on charges of hate speech related to another event here. He was arrested on May 25 for violating the bail conditions in the Thiruvananthapuram hate speech case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 soldiers killed, 19 injured as vehicle falls into Shyok river in Ladakh's Turtuk sector
All the 19 injured airlifted to Western Command Hospital, Ch...
Narcotics Control Bureau gives clean chit to Aryan Khan, 5 others in drugs-on-cruise case
Officials of the NCB, which filed its chargesheet in a Mumba...
‘Drugs-on-cruise’ case: Govt asks Finance Ministry to take action against former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede
The Ministry has also been asked to initiate appropriate act...
Om Prakash Chautala gets 4 years in disproportionate assets case
The court also imposes a fine of Rs 50 lakh on him
Inspired by 'Fast and Furious' movie, 3 men steal over 40 luxury cars in Delhi; arrested
Various instruments, including sensor kit, magnet, LNT keys ...