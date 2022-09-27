Kerala hotbed of fringe elements, claims JP Nadda

PTI

Thiruvananthapuram, Sept 26

Kerala is now a “hot spot” of terrorism and fringe elements, and life was not safe here, BJP chief JP Nadda claimed on Monday.

Nadda also attacked Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, saying his family was also getting involved in government matters and the Left party had allegedly also fallen prey to family or “dynastic rule” as “daughter and son-in-law’s involvement in government is also seen”.

A day ago, in Kottayam, Nadda had alleged the Opposition parties were all state or regional parties and most of them were “family parties”.

Referring to the rally in Haryana of Opposition parties, he said, “Two things are common to them. One, they all are family parties and two, all are fully neck deep in corruption.”

#jp nadda #Kerala