Kerala House adopts resolution against Uniform Civil Code

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 8
The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution urging the BJP-led Central government to refrain from implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who moved the resolution in the House against the UCC termed it as a “unilateral and hasty” action on the part of the Centre.
Vijayan contended that the UCC as visualised by the Sangh Parivar was not according to the Constitution, rather it was based upon the Hindu legal text ‘Manusmriti’.
“That has been made clear by Sangh Parivar long back. They are not trying to implement something that is there in the Constitution. There is no need to misunderstand it like that,” he said. Vijayan contended that the BJP government at the Centre only criminalised the divorce laws under the Muslim personal law, but has not done anything to ensure security of women or take steps for the welfare of the marginalised.
