Kerala removes Guv as varsity chancellor

Thiruvananthapuram: The LDF govt has removed Governor as Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university. pti
NIA raids 40 sites in TN blast case
New Delhi: The NIA, which probing the bomb blast in front of a temple in Coimbatore recently, has conducted searches at more than 40 places in eight districts of Tamil Nadu. The searches were conducted in Chennai, Coimbatore, Thiruvallur, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu and one location in Palakkad district of neighbouring Kerala. TNS
Keep Tagore house intact, WB Govt told
New Delhi: The Calcutta High Court has asked the West Bengal Government to ensure that heritage structures at Jorasanko campus of the Rabindra Bharati University in Kolkata are not tampered with. The order follows a PIL alleging some of the rooms at Thakurbari's (ancestral place of Tagore) “Maharshi Bhaban” are being used as office. TNS
Heaviest rocket test successful: ISRO
Bengaluru: The payload capability of India's heaviest rocket LVM3 has been enhanced by up to 450 kg with a successful engine test, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation.
