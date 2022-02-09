Kerala trekker, stuck on hill for 2 days, kisses Army personnel after being rescued

Chandigarh, February 9
The Army on Wednesday rescued a trekker who got trapped in a fault line of the Koormbachi hillock in Kerala's Palakkad on February 7. As he was rescued, a video surfaced online showing the 23-year-old man kissing Indian Army personnel. He was rescued from a steep gorge in Malampuzha mountains on Wednesday.
#IndianArmy Always there to help.@IaSouthern @adgpi pic.twitter.com/iRkycRWgeB— V Muraleedharan / വി മുരളീധരൻ (@VMBJP) February 9, 2022
R Babu was trapped in the gorge without food and water for two days. In the video, Babu is heard thanking the Army personnel who saved his life and shouting, 'Indian Army ki jai'.
Earlier, Kerala's rescue teams failed to lift the trekker to safety even after a 40-hour operation, the Army and Air Force help was sought after that. The man has now being moved to a hillock before being airlifted.
Once he is brought from there, he will be shifted to a state-run hospital. Babu, 23, along with three of his friends, had climbed the hillock and while coming down, he slipped and fell into the fault line, on Monday afternoon.
After failing to rescue him, his friends rushed downhill and alerted the locals and soon came the rescue team, but they too failed.
On Tuesday, an Indian Coast Guard's Chetak helicopter attempted the rescue operations, but, due to inclement weather, was unable to complete the mission.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon