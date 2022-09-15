Key cases not getting adequate time: Supreme Court Bench on CJI's new listing system

New Delhi, September 14

The Supreme Court’s new listing system introduced by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit has come under veiled criticism from a Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul which said several final disposal matters were not getting enough time as too many cases were listed in post-lunch session.

“The new listing system is not giving adequate time to take up matters fixed for hearing like the present case as there are number of matters within the span of ‘afternoon’ session,” a Bench of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Abhay S Oka said, posting the matter for further hearing on November 15. Under the new listing system introduced by the new CJI, regular hearing matters are taken in the morning session and miscellaneous (fresh) matters are heard in the post-lunch session on non-miscellaneous days, i.e. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The new system was introduced with a view to ensure that regular hearing cases are not neglected. — TNS

