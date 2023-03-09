 Key Senate committee votes in favour of Eric Garcetti's nomination as US Ambassador to India : The Tribune India

Garcetti's nomination was pending before the US Congress since July 2021 when he was nominated for the prestigious diplomatic posting by President Joe Biden

Eric Garcetti. File photo



PTI

Washington, March 9

Former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti's nomination as US Ambassador to India cleared a major hurdle after a key senatorial committee voted to advance his name to the Senate floor for a full vote.

Garcetti's nomination was pending before the US Congress since July 2021, when he was nominated for the prestigious diplomatic posting by President Joe Biden.

His nomination was not brought to the Senate floor for a vote during the last Congress as the ruling Democratic Party did not have enough support to get the 52-year-old close aide of Biden through.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee at its business meeting on Wednesday voted 13-8 in favour of the nomination of Garcetti. Now the nomination heads to the Senate floor for a full vote.

Two Republican Senators -- Todd Young and Bill Hagerty -- Wednesday afternoon voted in favour of Garcetti, joining the Democratic lawmakers and passing the nomination through the Senatorial committee. 

