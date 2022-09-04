 Key US officials to visit India next week to attend 2+2 Intersessional Meeting and Maritime Security Dialogue : The Tribune India

Key US officials to visit India next week to attend 2+2 Intersessional Meeting and Maritime Security Dialogue

The objective of the meet is to deepen US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership

Key US officials to visit India next week to attend 2+2 Intersessional Meeting and Maritime Security Dialogue

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

Washington, September 4

A high-level US delegation will visit India from Monday to attend key meetings to deepen the bilateral strategic partnership and discuss ways to expand cooperation to support a free and open, resilient and secure Indo-Pacific region, the State Department has said.

The US delegation visiting India during September 5-8 will be led by Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu.

Lu will be joined by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Camille Dawson for a Quad Senior Officials Meeting and Department of Defence Assistant Secretary for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner for a US-India 2+2 Intersessional Meeting and Maritime Security Dialogue, the State Department said in a statement on Saturday.

The objective of the meeting is to deepen the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, it said.

"The delegation will meet with senior Indian officials to discuss ways in which the United States and India can expand our cooperation to support a free and open, connected, prosperous, resilient, and secure Indo-Pacific region where human rights are respected," the statement said.

India, the US and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military manoeuvring in the resource-rich region.

China claims nearly all of the disputed South China Sea, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it. Beijing has built artificial islands and military installations in the South China Sea.

Lu will also join an event under the US-India Alliance for Women' Economic Empowerment with female entrepreneurs. The event is aimed at increasing economic security through women's meaningful participation in the workforce, the State Department said.

"He will also engage in a roundtable discussion with senior business executives about how India can realise its full economic potential over the next 25 years to become a central hub in global supply chains," it said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case

2
Punjab

Cong leaders Raja Warring, Khaira booked for sharing letter of Punjab appointments 'signed by Kejriwal'; book Delhi CM, dares Khaira

3
Trending

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm

4
Himachal

After Punjab, poll bug bites Himachal Pradesh doctors

5
Science Technology

These iPhone models will no longer support WhatsApp from October 24 onwards

6
World

India won't join G7 oil cap plan: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

7
Nation

India to follow own interests, won't join G-7 oil cap plan: Russian Foreign Minister

8
Punjab

VK Bhawra shifted, Gaurav Yadav to continue as officiating Punjab DGP

9
Business

India overtakes UK to become 5th largest economy in the world

10
Nation

Nitish Kumar mulls at Opposition unity for 2024 elections after five JD(U) MLAs in Manipur merge with BJP

Don't Miss

View All
In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating
Nation

In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app
Jalandhar

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app

Jail food bags 5-star FSSAI rating in UP’s Farrukhabad
Nation

Jail food bags 5-star FSSAI rating in UP’s Farrukhabad

UP woman stages own kidnapping; twist to story was when her ‘abductors blackmailed her to seek Rs 10 lakh ransom from her parents’
Trending

UP woman stages own abduction; there is a twist to the story as her abductors 'blackmail' her and seek Rs 10 lakh in ransom from her parents

The making of Sikh scripture
Amritsar

The making of Sikh scripture - Guru Granth Sahib

ULB Dept paid ~42 cr to firm for ~18-cr survey
Haryana

Urban Local Bodies Dept paid Rs 42 cr to firm for Rs 18-cr survey in Haryana

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala
Nation

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA

Top News

Halla Bol Rally: Congress attacks Modi government over unemployment, inflation

Halla Bol Rally: Congress attacks Modi government over unemployment, inflation

Rally has nothing to do with state elections or the 2024 ele...

Fans to have ‘Super Sunday’ as India to face Pakistan again at Asia Cup 2022

Fans to have 'Super Sunday' as India to face Pakistan again at Asia Cup 2022

India’s Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the Cup with k...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces closure of Ladda, Mandi Ahmedgarh toll plazas

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces closure of Ladda, Mandi Ahmedgarh toll plazas

Said toll authorities wanted six-month extension, but the st...

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal admitted to Chandigarh's PGI

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal admitted to Chandigarh's PGI

94-year-old former CM is suffering from mild fever

Key US officials to visit India next week to attend 2+2 Intersessional Meeting and Maritime Security Dialogue

Key US officials to visit India next week to attend 2+2 Intersessional Meeting and Maritime Security Dialogue

The objective of the meet is to deepen US-India Comprehensiv...


Cities

View All

3 dist teachers among 74 to get state award

3 dist teachers among 74 to get state award

MC's property tax wing remains open on Saturday, collects Rs 22 L

10 booked for abducting, robbing woman

City police make fourth arrest in docs' extortion case

Despite ban, woman sarpanch proxies continue in rural areas

Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Punjab Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Draft startup policy unveiled in Chandigarh

Draft startup policy unveiled in Chandigarh

Chandigarh to go ahead with GMCH-32 admissions sans OBC quota

BMW rams into tree, three hurt in Chandigarh

JP Nadda asks BJP’s Chandigarh wing to prepare for 2024 Lok Sabha poll

Panel visits fire-ravaged market to assess loss, returns empty-handed

Need to make education institutes future-ready, says President Droupadi Murmu

Need to make education institutes future-ready, says President Droupadi Murmu

Don't quit party but work for AAP: Kejriwal to Gujarat BJP workers

Jalandhar: Over decade on, Surya Enclave allottees yet to get possession

Jalandhar: Over decade on, Surya Enclave allottees yet to get possession

Locals protest delay in work on rly underbridge in Jalandhar

Of 2,056 food samples, 260 fail quality test in 4 yrs

State award for two Jalandhar teachers

Two more held in 38-kg heroin seizure case

Jilted lover kills woman at her salon, arrested

Jilted lover kills woman at her salon, arrested

7 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana

MLAs attend parent-teacher meets at govt schools to understand problems

11 of 12 Class IV staff posts lying vacant in government school

Man nabbed with heroin

Administration seeks support of NGOs to educate child beggars in Patiala

Administration seeks support of NGOs to educate child beggars in Patiala

Education, health state govt priorities, says Education Minister

Orientation programme for college students ends