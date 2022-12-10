'Khakee' fame cop Amit Lodha booked

Patna, December 9

The Economic Offence Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police has registered an FIR against IPS officer Amit Lodha for allegedly receiving money from a film production company, an official said on Friday.

Web series 'Khakee' is based on the biography of IPS officer Amit Lodha

According to Nayyer Hasnain Khan, the ADGP of the EOU, a production company has made a web series titled “Khakee” based on Amit Lodha’s book and received money in the bank account of his wife.

He said the Inspector General of Police Lodha has been booked under relevant sections of Union Public Service Commission law. Also, Lodha did not take permission from the police headquarters before writing the book and its contents were used in the web series.

During investigation, it appeared that Lodha had taken money from the production company Friday StoryTellers and Netflix.

The web series “Khakee” is based on the biography of 1997-batch IPS officer Lodha, when he was deployed as SP in Naxal-hit Sheikhpura district. The criminal activities were on the peak in Sheikhpura when he took charge as SP and made the district crime-free. — IANS