Khalistan rallies fail to muster support

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 9

The Khalistan Freedom Rally held in several western cities on Saturday evoked an extremely tepid response, according to video recordings of the gatherings. Most rallies were peaceful, except in Toronto where a scuffle took place between an Indian-origin man and Khalistani supporters over desecration of the national flag.

In Canada’s Surrey, British Columbia, the gathering was of a maximum of 20 protesters and in Toronto, where the scuffle took place, the numbers were marginally higher. The Indian diaspora, which sought to counter-shout them, was similarly small. A banner was put up outside a temple in Brampton, threatening and targeting Indian diplomats in Canada.

The posters at the rallies in Canada were gory, many of them carrying the pictures and names of Indian diplomats allegedly involved in the killing of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

In San Francisco, the US, where the Indian consulate has been attacked twice, a Khalistan freedom rally got underway from Berkeley. A procession of vehicles, estimated at 15, reportedly crossed the Bay Bridge and gathered in front of the Indian consulate.

In Australia, there were again few protests in front of the Indian consulate in Melbourne. The group, however, held its peace after there was an attempt at provocation by an Indian-origin man.

A similar scenario unfolded in London. Not more than 30 Khalistanis gathered opposite the Indian High Commission and amid a strong police presence shouted slogans and made speeches for over two hours before leaving.