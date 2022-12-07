 Khalistani flags at event in Melbourne, India cautions Australia : The Tribune India

Khalistani flags at event in Melbourne, India cautions Australia

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 6

Perturbed over the profusion of Khalistani flags at an event for the Indian community in Melbourne, Indian government officials have sounded the highest levels in the Australian government about the growth of separatist forces in Australia.

The move comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Australia to attend the Quad national leaders’ meeting.

The large number of Khalistani supporters waving separatist flags at a November 19 event for the Indian community funded by the Australian government was deemed serious enough for Indian government officials to approach Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Home Affairs Minister Claire O’Neil in recent weeks to express concern over the rising support for the Khalistan movement, particularly in Melbourne, reported “The Australian”.

Conveying essentially the same message as to Canada after it permitted Sikh separatists to hold “referendum” for a separate homeland carved out from India, the officials reportedly told the two Australian ministers that this movement had a history of violent terrorism. The event of November 19 in Melbourne was backed by the state government and organised under the banner of the Victorian Sikh Gurdwara Council. Indian security officials have adequate evidence about the ISI’s backing for terror attacks in Punjab and harbouring of several individuals from terrorist groups banned by India such as the Babbar Khalsa International, Khalistan Commando Force, Khalistan Zindabad Force, International Sikh Youth Federation and the Sikhs for Justice.

