Khandu hoists 104-ft National Flag at Tawang

PTI

Itanagar, February 3

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu on Thursday hoisted a 104-ft tall monumental National Flag at Ngangpa Natme (Buddha Park) at Tawang, a Buddhist pilgrim town bordering China.

Talking to the media later, Khandu, while congratulating the people of the state, said the monumental flag had been hoisted and dedicated to all patriotic people of Arunachal Pradesh and is the second highest monumental national flag at an altitude of 10,000 feet.

He congratulated the Army, the Sashastra Seema Bal, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Tawang administration and MLA Tsering Tashi for the feat. Taking to twitter, Khandu said, “Proud to dedicate to patriotic people of Arunachal a 104-ft national flag, which was hoisted today at Ngangpa Natme (Buddha Park).” —