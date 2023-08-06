Kharge launches ‘zero power bill’ scheme in Karnataka

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 5

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday rolled out the guarantee of “zero power bills for use up to 200 units” made to the people of Karnataka in the run-up to the recent state elections.

“The Congress has fulfilled yet another guarantee made to the people of Karnataka.

“The launch of the Gruha Jyothi Yojana in Kalaburagi today is a historic moment for economic stability of any household,” Kharge said.

He said 1.42 crore consumers would start benefitting from the scheme and get “zero electricity bill” for usage up to 200 units. “This will help the people who are trapped under the burden of BJP imposed price rise. The Congress stands with the people of Karnataka. The Congress is committed to welfare and well-being of all,” Kharge tweeted.

