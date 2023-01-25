Kheri violence: SC order on Ashish’s bail plea today

New Delhi, January 24
The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Wednesday its order on the bail plea of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, an accused in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.
As per the cause list of January 25 uploaded on the apex court website, a Bench of Justices Surya Kant and J K Maheshwari will pronounce the order. The Bench had on January 19 reserved its order on Mishra's application.
On October 3, 2021, eight
persons were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri district's Tikunia where violence had erupted.
