Salman Khurshid likens Rahul Gandhi to Lord Rama; sycophant, says BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 27

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid today likened Rahul Gandhi to Lord Rama and described him as “superhuman” and a “yogi doing tapasya” as he lauded the former party chief for his Bharat Jodo Yatra, attracting strong reaction from the BJP.

Hurtful Comparing a person out on bail in a corruption case with God is hurtful not just to Hindus but also to the entire country. — Gaurav Bhatia, BJP Spokesperson

The BJP said comparing Rahul to god worshipped by so many people “not only hurts the feelings of the Hindus but the society as a whole”.

The Congress leader, however, remained unfazed and defended his remarks. “No one can replace god but everyone can try to walk the path shown by him. Why should anyone object if I say someone is following that path?” Khurshid said.

While BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia targeted the Congress at a press conference for Khurshid’s comparison, another party spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, hit out at Congress leaders, saying “they put parivaar ki bhakti (devotion to family) above bhagwaan and rashtra ki bhakti (devotion to god and nation)”.

“This is nothing but sycophancy,” Bhatia said.

Khurshid, a former Cabinet minister, also said Congress workers were like Lord Rama’s brother Bharata.

#BJP #Congress #rahul gandhi