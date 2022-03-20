Killed in Ukraine, Naveen’s body to arrive tomorrow

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 19

The body of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagaudar, a medical student in Ukraine Kharkiv who died on March 1, will arrive in Bengaluru early on Monday morning after the Ministry of External Affairs completed all formalities in this regard.

Naveen’s parents have decided to donate his body to a private hospital in Karnataka after paying their last respects, according to media reports. The MEA had appointed a funeral agent to take possession of Naveen’s mortal remains, who completed the necessary paperwork and transported the body to Warsaw in Poland. —