 King of 'beautiful game' dead : The Tribune India

Pelé Oct 23, 1940 — DEC 29, 2022

King of 'beautiful game' dead

Samba-like flair, Pelé’s mesmerising moves transfixed players and fans

King of 'beautiful game' dead

Pelé Oct 23, 1940 — DEC 29, 2022



Sao Paulo, December 29

Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died on Thursday. He was 82. The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021.

Was Knighted in 1997

  • Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento in Tres Coracoes on October 23, 1940, Pelé grew up shining shoes to buy his modest soccer gear
  • Pelé’s talent drew attention when he was 11, and a local professional player brought him to Santos’ youth squads.
  • Was knighted by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II in 1997.
  • He visited Washington to help popularise the game in North America. It was the US President who stuck out his hand first. “My name is Ronald Reagan, I’m the president of the United States of America. But you don’t need to introduce yourself because everyone knows who Pelé is,” the host said.

He had been hospitalised for the last month with multiple ailments. His agent Joe Fraga confirmed his death. Widely regarded as one of soccer’s greatest players, Pelé spent nearly two decades enchanting fans and dazzling opponents as the game’s most prolific scorer with Brazilian club Santos and the Brazil national team. His grace, athleticism and mesmerising moves transfixed players and fans. He orchestrated a fast, fluid style that revolutionised the sport — a samba-like flair that personified his country’s elegance on the field.

He became a global ambassador for his sport in a journey that began on the streets of Sao Paulo state, where he would kick a sock stuffed with newspapers or rags. In the conversation about soccer’s greatest players, only the late Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are mentioned alongside Pelé. Different sources, counting different sets of games, list Pelé’s goal totals anywhere between 650 (league matches) and 1,281 (all senior matches, some against low-level competition.)

The player who would be dubbed “The King” was introduced to the world at age 17 at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, the youngest player ever at the tournament. He was carried off the field on teammates’ shoulders after scoring two goals in Brazil’s 5-2 victory over the host country in the final.

Injury limited him to just two games when Brazil retained the world title in 1962, but Pelé was the emblem of his country’s World Cup triumph of 1970 in Mexico. He scored in the final and set up Carlos Alberto with a nonchalant pass for the last goal in a 4-1 victory over Italy.

The image of Pelé in a bright, yellow Brazil jersey with the No. 10 stamped on the back remains alive with soccer fans everywhere. As does his trademark goal celebration — a leap with a right fist thrust high above his head.Pelé’s fame was such that in 1967 factions of a civil war in Nigeria agreed to a brief ceasefire so he could play an exhibition match in the country. He was knighted by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II in 1997.

Pelé was Brazil’s first modern Black national hero but rarely spoke about racism in a country where the rich and powerful tend to hail from the white minority. Opposing fans taunted Pelé with monkey chants at home and all over the world.

“He said that he would never play if he had to stop every time he heard those chants,” said Angelica Basthi, one of Pelé’s biographers. “He is key for Black people’s pride in Brazil, but never wanted to be a flagbearer.” Pelé’s life after soccer took many forms. He was a politician —Brazil’s Extraordinary Minister for Sport — a wealthy businessman and an ambassador for UNESCO and the UN. He had roles in movies, soap operas and even composed songs and recorded CDs of popular Brazilian music.

As his health deteriorated, his travels and appearances became less frequent. He was often seen in a wheelchair during his final years and did not attend a ceremony to unveil a statue of him representing Brazil’s 1970 World Cup team. Pelé spent his 80th birthday isolated with a few family members at a beach home. — AP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Note with name of ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan scribbled on it recovered from set where Tunisha Sharma died, Mumbai police tell court

2
Sports

Cricketer Rishabh Pant badly injured as his car collides with divider In Uttarakhand

3
Brand Connect

AUTHENTIC Trisha Yearwood Keto Gummies- Shocking Reviews, Fact And Benefits of Trisha Yearwood Weight Loss Gummies.

4
Nation

LIVE: PM Modi's mother Heeraben dies; cremated in Gandhinagar

5
World

Rishi Sunak 'very concerned' over British MPs' indulgence in 'sex and heavy drinking' on foreign trips

6
Entertainment

Censor board tells 'Pathaan' makers to make changes in songs

7
Nation

India makes negative Covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1

8
Nation

Cold wave to further intensify in region

9
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

10
Entertainment

Tunisha Sharma 'spoke with ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan' shortly before her death: Police

Don't Miss

View All
Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passes away at 100

LIVE: PM Modi's mother Heeraben dies; cremated in Gandhinagar

His pre scheduled event in Kolkata to go on as per plan

Cricketer Rishabh Pant badly injured after his car collides with divider In Uttarakhand

Cricketer Rishabh Pant badly injured as his car collides with divider In Uttarakhand

Pant was driving his BMW car, which met with an accident nea...

BJP leaders pay tributes to PM Modi's mother

BJP leaders pay tributes to PM Modi's mother

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari remember Hiraben

PM Narendra Modi to launch railway projects worth over Rs 5,800 crore in Bengal through video-conferencing

PM Narendra Modi to launch railway projects worth over Rs 5,800 crore in Bengal through video-conferencing

Modi, who lost his mother on Friday morning, was scheduled t...

King of ‘beautiful game’ dead

King of 'beautiful game' dead

Samba-like flair, Pelé’s mesmerising moves transfixed playe...


Cities

View All

Minority panel member gets ~50L extortion calls

Minority panel member gets Rs 50L extortion calls

Under-construction flyovers a threat to motorists

Despite shortcomings, pandemic proved an opportunity to revamp city’s healthcare

Year of hope & change

Harinder takes over as BJP urban president

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C | Amritsar 2.8°C

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C, Amritsar at 2.8°C

Farmers victims of corporate houses: Rakesh Tikait

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Parking goes for toss as fee collection staff’s lone concern

Parking goes for toss as fee collection staff’s lone concern

Winter’s first drizzle in city, more likely today

4-hour traffic restrictions on New Year’s Eve

Health Dept proposes 24x7 teleconsultation hub in Chandigarh

Only 56% in 12-17 age group vaccinated in Panchkula dist

Over 18,000 police personnel to be deployed to ensure safe New Year celebrations in Delhi

Over 18,000 police personnel to be deployed to ensure safe New Year celebrations in Delhi

Delhi Police seize 5 kg opium being smuggled to Punjab for New Year party

AAP mayor candidate, Manish Sisodia visit landfill site

Several trains delayed as fog engulfs north India

Wrestler wanted in rape, kidnapping and POCSO case arrested in Delhi: Police

City in cold grip as temp dips further after rain

Jalandhar in cold grip as temp dips further after rain

At Rurka Kalan, 'Dhiyan Di Lohri' now movement to promote gender equality

Left bodies march for Latifpura residents

Nawanshahr residents planning Zira-like stir?

DAV National Sports for Girls begin

Migrants give ‘distant’ Raen Baseras a miss

Migrants give ‘distant’ Raen Baseras a miss

Encroachments removed from Field Ganj

No fresh case of virus in dist

A distance covered, a long way to go for Doraha

Reflectors mandatory on bicycles from January1, manufacturers share concern

MC to seek FIR over illegal axing of 2 trees

MC to seek FIR over illegal axing of 2 trees

State’s lone genome sequencing facility at medical college sans kits

2 held with 10-kg opium

Suicide victim’s family alleges police inaction, stages protest