Kiren Rijiju’s car meets with accident in J-K, Minister safe: Police

Srinagar, April 8

While going from Jammu to Srinagar Union Minister for law and justice Kiran Rijiju met with an accident at Ramban. The police described it as minor accident.

The area is landslide prone and in recent past several accidents took places in the area.

The left side of the Minister's car hit on the right rearside of a truck.

The police said the union minister was driven to safe destination. The Union Minister is on two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

No injury was reported but the police but minister could be seen shaking his hand apparently in pain.

The incident occurred an hour before he attended a legal services camp at Udhampur.

#jammu #kashmir #kiren rijiju #ramban #Srinagar