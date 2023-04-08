Srinagar, April 8
While going from Jammu to Srinagar Union Minister for law and justice Kiran Rijiju met with an accident at Ramban. The police described it as minor accident.
The area is landslide prone and in recent past several accidents took places in the area.
The left side of the Minister's car hit on the right rearside of a truck.
The police said the union minister was driven to safe destination. The Union Minister is on two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.
No injury was reported but the police but minister could be seen shaking his hand apparently in pain.
The incident occurred an hour before he attended a legal services camp at Udhampur.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Court gave jolt to opposition’, says PM Modi on Supreme Court observation
Recently, 14 parties led by Congress filed a petition in ape...
Kiren Rijiju’s car meets with accident in J-K, Minister safe: Police
Union Minister is on two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir
To save power, Punjab government announces new office timings for summer
Move to help save 300-350 MW of electricity; CM Bhagwant Man...
Hindenburg-Adani row: Supreme Court panel will be more useful, effective than JPC, says Sharad Pawar
On Friday, Pawar came out in support of Adani Group and crit...
Navjot Sidhu alleges mafia raj still prevalent in sand, liquor and cable businesses in Punjab
Challenges CM Bhagwant Mann to debate with him on its one-ye...