Kirti Chakra for 6, including four cops

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 25

The President has approved 412 gallantry awards and other defence decorations. These include six Kirti Chakra, the second highest peace-time gallantry award, 15 Shaurya Chakra, one Bar to Sena Medal, 92 Sena Medal, one Nao Sena Medal, seven Vayu Sena Medal and three ‘Tatrakshak’ Medal for the Coast Guard.

Three Uttam Yudh Seva Medal have been awarded to commanders of the crucial corps along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. The awardees are Lt Gen RC Tiwari of the 3 Corps tasked to command eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta of the Leh-based 14 Corps and Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla, Commander of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps.

Of the six Kirti Chakra awardees, four are from the police. From the Army, the awardees include Major Shubhang, who personally led his team through inhospitable, rugged and thickly vegetated terrain in extreme weather conditions in Budgam district last April. Despite being hit by a bullet on his left shoulder, he neutralised a hardcore terrorist in a close combat. He belongs to the Dogra Regiment, and was posted to the Rashtriya Rifles. The other Kirti Chakra awardee, Naik Jitendra Singh, saved his mates despite having multiple gunshot injuries during an encounter in Pulwama in April last year. He is from the Rajput Regiment and was also posted to the Rashtriya Rifles.

The 15 Shaurya Chakra have been awarded largely for counter-terrorist operations. The awardees include two IAF personnel tasked to carry out operations in Jammu and Kashmir and an IAF pilot for the daring rescue of civilians on a ropeway in Jharkhand. A naval MiG 29 pilot has been awarded the Nao Sena medal posthumously for saving the life of his co-pilot in a crash that occurred over the Arabian Sea.