Kishor predicts rout for Congress in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 20

Election strategist Prashant Kishor has predicted “electoral rout” for the Congress in Himachal and Gujarat, which will go to polls later this year.

Taking to the social media, Kishor, who was in talks with the Congress leadership for the party’s revival, said the recent brainstorming session by in Udaipur “failed to achieve anything meaningful”.

“I’ve been repeatedly asked to comment on the outcome of Udaipur Chintan Shivir. In my view, it failed to achieve anything meaningful other than prolonging the status quo and giving some time to the Congress leadership, at least till the impending electoral rout in Gujarat and HP,” he said.