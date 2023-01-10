Anjali death case: Knew woman was trapped under car, say accused

Karam Prakash
New Delhi, January 9
The accused in the Anjali death case have confessed during interrogation that they were aware that a woman was trapped under their car when they were driving around Delhi for hours, but didn’t stop out of fear of being caught.
Delhi Police sources said there were five men in the car, but one of them had alighted just before the accident.
The sources further said the accused had realised that someone was trapped under the car right after the accident. Nidhi, who was riding pillion on Anjali’s scooter at the time of mishap, had also claimed that the accused were aware that someone was trapped under the vehicle. Family members of the victim on Monday reiterated that the accused be booked under Section 302 (murder).
