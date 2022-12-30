Kochhars, Dhoot in judicial custody till Jan 10

Tribune News Service

Mumbai: A special CBI court has sent ICICI Bank former CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon founder Venugopal Dhoot to judicial custody till January 10 in a loan fraud case. PTI

UGC-NET to be held from Feb 21 to March 10

New Delhi: The National Eligibility Test (NET) to determine the suitability of students to be recruited as assistant professors will be conducted from February 21 to March 10, 2023, the NTA said on Thursday. PTI

CBSE Class X, XII exams from Feb 15

New Delhi: The CBSE Class X and XII board examinations will begin from February 15. Releasing the date sheet, the board said sufficient gap had been given between two subjects. The examinations will begin at 10.30 am. PTI

UP Govt moves SC over quota in MC poll

New Delhi: The UP Government on Thursday moved the SC challenging the Allahabad HC’s order quashing its draft notification on the urban local body polls and directing the state to hold elections without reservation for OBCs. TNS

Case registered over assault on Thai flight

New Delhi: A police case had been lodged against those involved in an assault on a passenger on board Bangkok-Kolkata flight of the Thai Smile Airways, said Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.