Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight develops snag while taking off, grounded

Ranchi, April 2
A Kolkata-bound flight was grounded at the Ranchi airport on Saturday after it developed a technical snag while taking off, officials said.
The 72-seater IndiGo flight with 62 passengers on board was to take off at around 9 am, they said.
"The air-conditioner of the plane developed a snag and it stopped working. So, the flight was grounded for repair," Ranchi airport director Vinod Sharma told PTI.
Alternative arrangements were made for the passengers, he said.
