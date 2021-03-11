Kota man’s 5-year fight to get Rs 35 refund on cancelled railway ticket benefits 3 lakh IRCTC users

Rs 35 was charged as service tax even though the ticket was cancelled prior to implementation of Goods and Services Tax

Kota man’s 5-year fight to get Rs 35 refund on cancelled railway ticket benefits 3 lakh IRCTC users

Photo for representation. PTI

PTI

Kota (Rajasthan), May 30

A Kota-based man has won his five-year fight to get a Rs 35 refund from the Railways, helping in the process nearly 3 lakh people who were in a similar situation.

The Railways has approved Rs 2.43 crore in refunds to 2.98 lakh IRCTC users, said Kota-based engineer Sujeet Swami quoting an RTI reply received by him.

Swami said he filed nearly 50 Right to Information applications and shot off letters to four government departments in his fight to get back Rs 35 charged as service tax despite cancelling his ticket before the GST regime was implemented.

Swami claimed the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation in its reply to his RTI query said 2.98 lakh users—many of whom might have brought multiple tickets—would get refund of Rs 35 on each ticket amounting to a total of Rs 2.43 crore.

“My repeated tweets to demand the refund, tagging the PM, Railway minister, Union minister Anurag Thakur, GST Council and the Finance minister played key role in the approval of refund of Rs 35 to 2.98 lakh users,” Swami told PTI.

The 30-year-old engineer had booked a railway ticket from his city to New Delhi in the Golden Temple Mail in April, 2017 to undertake a journey on July 2, a day after the new GST regime came into force.

However, he had cancelled the ticket priced Rs 765 following which he received a refund of Rs 665 with a deduction of Rs 100 instead of Rs 65 against the cancellation.

He said the extra amount of Rs 35 was charged to him as service tax even though he had cancelled the ticket prior to the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Swami began his fight to obtain the refund of Rs 35 by sending RTI queries to the Railway and the Ministry of Finance.

According to an RTI reply, the IRCTC citing the commercial circular number 43 of the Ministry of Railways, said for tickets booked before the implementation of GST and cancelled after implementation, service tax charged at the time of booking shall not be refunded.

Therefore, Rs 100 (Rs 65 as clerical charge and Rs 35 as service tax) was charged against the cancelled ticket, it said.

However, an RTI reply further said it was later decided that for tickets booked before July 1, 2017, and cancelled, the total amount of service tax charged at the time of booking shall be refunded, Swami said.

“So, a sum of Rs 35 will be refunded,” the IRCTC had said in its reply to Swami’s RTI query.

I, however, received Rs 33 in my bank account on May 1, 2019 with a deduction of Rs 2 as the rounded off value of service tax of Rs 35, Swami said.

Swami’s kept on his fight for the next three years to get back Rs 2 and it finally yielded result on Friday last week.

According to Swami, a senior IRCTC official informed him that the “the Railway Board has approved the refund (of Rs 35) to all the users (2.98 lakhs) as the process to deposit refund is underway and all the passengers would gradually receive their refund”.

Subsequently on the same day, I also received a mail from IRCTC regarding the refund of Rs 2 which sought the verification of bank account, he said.

The RTI reply which came thereafter stated 2.98 lakh users would get refund of Rs 35 on each ticket amounting to total Rs 2.43 corer, Swami said.

“I had sent bank account detail and received the refund of Rs. 2 on Monday,” he said.

“Following the approval of refund of Rs 35 to all users, and adding Rs 100 for my five years of struggle, I have donated Rs 535 to Prime Minister Cares Fund,” Swami said.

The fight was really long with around 50 RTIs, letters to the Railways, IRCTC, Finance ministry and Service Tax department but eventually I am satisfied as all the users with me would receive refund of Rs 35 amounting to over 2.43 crores,” Swami said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala had 2 security personnel, private bulletproof vehicle; he travelled without them: Punjab DGP Bhawra

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead LIVE updates: Five detained in Dehradun on suspicion; a call from Tihar jail to Canada under lens

3
Punjab

Goldy Brar, the man who took responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala's killing: These are things we know about the cop’s son addressed as ‘doctor’

4
Diaspora

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar behind Sidhu Moosewala’s killing, says Punjab DGP

5
Punjab

Videos: 'I fired twice from my pistol…the assailants covered the car from three sides and sprayed bullets', eyewitness account of Sidhu Mossewala's friend

6
Punjab

30 rounds, singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead, day after security pruned

7
Punjab

FIR details: Sidhu Moosewala’s father followed him as singer left house in Thar without gunman and bulletproof Fortuner

8
Entertainment

Sidhu Moosewala's date of death and his songs '295' and 'The Last Ride': Fans still trying to wrap their heads around uncanny coincidence

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's village in Mansa in mourning

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!

Don't Miss

View All
In her tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, Lilly Singh urges her global audience stream the ‘young legend’s music
Entertainment

In her tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh urges her global audience to stream the 'young legend's music'

Goldy Brar, the man who took responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala's killing: These are things we know about the cop’s son addressed as ‘doctor’
Punjab

Goldy Brar, the man who took responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala's killing: These are things we know about the cop’s son addressed as ‘doctor’

Amid furore over Sidhu Moosewala’s sudden demise, old video of Shehnaaz Gill praising the singer surfaces online
Trending

'Nothing more painful than losing your young son or daughter', Shehnaaz Gill on Sidhu Moosewala's killing

Sidhu Moosewala's death date and his songs 295 and The Last Ride, fans find uncanny coincidence between them
Entertainment

Sidhu Moosewala's date of death and his songs '295' and 'The Last Ride': Fans still trying to wrap their heads around uncanny coincidence

Monsoon likely to keep June 30 date with Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Monsoon likely to keep June 30 date with Chandigarh

UT’s draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!

India’s first drone-detection dog deployed at Attari
Punjab

India's first drone-detection dog deployed at Attari

Songs of Sidhu Moosewala sparked row, swelled fan base
Pollywood

Songs of Sidhu Moosewala sparked row, swelled fan base

Top News

Sidhu Moosewala killing LIVE updates: Family refuses to allow post-mortem on his body

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead LIVE updates: Five detained in Dehradun on suspicion; a call from Tihar jail to Canada under lens

Security reduction of late singer under scrutiny, responsibi...

ED arrests Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

ED arrests Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in 'money-laundering' case

In 2018, agency had questioned AAP leader in connection with...

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Car snatched by fleeing killers recovered in Moga

Car snatched by Sidhu Moosewala’s killers found abandoned in Moga

Police suspect the killers were either hiding in Moga or hav...

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi court, seek increased security

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi court, seeks increased security

Jailed gangster apprehends threat to his life

FIR details: Sidhu Moosewala’s father followed him as singer left house in Thar without gunman and bulletproof Fortuner

FIR details: Sidhu Moosewala’s father followed him as singer left house in Thar without gunman and bulletproof Fortuner

Cities

View All

Despite nakas, snatchers having a field day in Amritsar

Despite nakas, snatchers having a field day in Amritsar

Punjab AAP MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur gets online threat

India's first drone-detection dog deployed at Attari

Painting contest marks Bhagat Puran Singh's birth anniversary

Securing the border youth with skills BSF's aim

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

UT’s draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!

Chandigarh's draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!

Realtor, forest officials trade charges over illegal farmhouses in Chandigarh's periphery

Cops announce reward for info on attack on former Additional Commissioner (IT) in Panchkula

Chandigarh: Retired Brigadier loses Rs 5.23 lakh to online fraud

Monsoon likely to keep June 30 date with Chandigarh

ED arrests Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

ED arrests Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in 'money-laundering' case

Heavy rains lash Delhi, bring relief from sultry weather

Delhi Congress stages protest near Kejriwal’s residence; holds AAP responsible for Punjabi singer Moosewala’s killing

Amid multiple claims, stringent pension rules for MPs, kin

Judge's wife found hanging at brother's flat in Delhi, 3 suicide notes recovered: Police

ASI kills self with his service revolver in Jalandhar

ASI kills self in Jalandhar with service revolver

600 cops swoop down on 'drug haven' Ganna Pind near Phillaur

Jalandhar DC orders FIRs against 99 colonisers for developing illegal colonies

Phillaur's Ganna Pind reeling under social stigma since long

Two snatchers held, 3 mobiles recovered in Jalandhar

Ludhiana MC ignores poor condition of multi-storey parking lot

Ludhiana MC ignores poor condition of multi-storey parking lot

Private colony developed on common land in Giaspura

Mandi Ahmedgarh: Woman beats mother-in-law to death at Falaund village

Project to make Ludhiana rabies-free fails to take off

Ludhiana: Bathinda woman booked on extortion charges

Patiala lad bags 47th rank in UPSC’s Civil Service Examination, wants to join IFS

Patiala lad bags 47th rank in UPSC’s Civil Service Examination, wants to join IFS

SC finds doctor guilty of negligence, tells him to pay Rs 25L to deceased's kin

Work on recharging village ponds begins

All traffic signals to be replaced in Patiala by June-end: Civic body