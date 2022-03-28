KVs not solution to problems in education sector; states must chip in: Union Education Minister Pradhan

Pradhan appeals MPs to take initiative for proper utilisation of Rs 3,500 crore for upgradation of schools run by state governments

KVs not solution to problems in education sector; states must chip in: Union Education Minister Pradhan

Photo for representational purpose only.

PTI

New Delhi, March 28

Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) are not a solution to the problems in the education sector and state governments must take initiatives for improving schools in all states, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Pradhan also appealed to MPs to take initiative for proper utilisation of Rs 3,500 crore given by the central government in the last budget for upgradation of schools run by state governments across the country.

"Central schools are not the only solution...the state governments have to find out ways," he said during the Question Hour in response to demands from many MPs to open KVs in their respective constituencies.

The minister said opening of new KVs is a continuous process and they are opened primarily to cater to the educational needs of wards of transferable central government employees including defence and paramilitary personnel, central autonomous bodies, central public sector undertakings (PSUs) and central institute of higher learning (IHL) by providing a common programme of education throughout the country.

"Proposals for opening of new KVs are considered only if sponsored by ministries or departments of the government of India, state governments, union territories (UTs) administrations and committing resources for setting up a new KV," he said.

Pradhan said the proposals received from various sponsoring authorities found fulfilling the mandatory pre-requisites for opening of new KVs have to compete with other such proposals under the "Challenge Method" and subject to approval of the competent authority.

He said construction of permanent buildings for KVs is a continuous process, which depends upon identification of suitable land, completion of lease formalities in favour of KVS by sponsoring authorities, submission of drawings and estimates by construction agency, availability of funds and requisite approvals etc.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh employees to be under central civil services rules: Amit Shah

2
Nation

On camera: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attacked near Patna

3
Delhi

AAP leader Raghav Chadha turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week

4
Punjab

Punjab farm unions threaten statewide stir over prepaid smart meters

5
Punjab

Centre's no to Punjab's demand for additional coal

6
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann unravels another 'pro-Punjab' decision; ration to be delivered at people's doorstep

7
Punjab

Punjab Speaker tenders apology to Akal Takht over cow worship

8
Punjab

Water level below normal in Himachal dams, surplus in Punjab’s

9
Nation

Mercury rising: IMD predicts heat wave in many parts, including Punjab and Haryana

10
Nation

Hindus can be declared 'minority' in states where they're numerically lower strength: Centre tells Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death
Entertainment

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death

Viral video: Entire school erupts in joy as blind girl scores in basketball game
World

Viral video: Blind student scores in basketball game, watch the entire school erupt in joy

Beware! Swindlers are on the prowl
Jalandhar

Beware! Cyber scammers using AAP’s Rs 1,000 poll promise to defraud Punjab women

GI tag for local carpets elates traders
J & K

GI tag for hand-knotted Kashmiri carpets elates traders

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family
Punjab

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family

Cyber fraudsters target Himachal Pradesh’s elderly men
Himachal

Cyber fraudsters lure Himachal Pradesh's elderly men into honey trap

When as Punjab incharge, Modi had advised Manoranjan Kalia to carry toffees for kids during election campaign
Haryana

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

Viral video of pet dog dancing with newlywed couple is too cute to be missed
Trending

Viral video of pet dog dancing along newlywed couple is too cute to be missed

Top Stories

People in Punjab will no more have to stand in queues, to get ration at their doorstep, announces CM Bhagwant Mann

Bhagwant Mann unravels another 'pro-Punjab' decision; ration to be delivered at people's doorstep

Shares a video message to this effect

Once Punjab implements doorstep ration delivery, people in other states will also ask for it: Kejriwal

Once Punjab implements doorstep ration delivery, people in other states will also ask for it: Arvind Kejriwal

In a virtual briefing, he alleges that the BJP-led central g...

SpiceJet aircraft hits pole before take-off at Delhi airport; DGCA begins probe

SpiceJet aircraft hits light pole before take-off at Delhi airport; DGCA begins probe

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft of SpiceJet was being pushed bac...

Bhagwant Mann slams Centre’s move on rules governing UT staff; says Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

Bhagwant Mann, Harpal Cheema slam Centre's move; say Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

According to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement, Chan...

Armed men shoot dead youth at Nawanshahr petrol pump

Youth shot dead in broad daylight in Nawanshahr

The deceased is survived by wife, a son and a daughter

Cities

View All

Congress leader Parmjit Batra, son hurt in firing, FIR filed

Congress leader Parmjit Batra, son hurt in firing, FIR filed

After 14 months, police register FIR of woman claiming torture

3 days left, Amritsar MC fails to meet property tax recovery target

Amritsar DHO warns of action against unregistered food operators

Common man hit hard by rising fuel prices

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Bhagwant Mann slams Centre’s move on rules governing UT staff; says Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

Bhagwant Mann, Harpal Cheema slam Centre's move; say Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

Chandigarh staff to get central service benefits: Amit Shah

AIIMS Infosys Oncology Chair for UK-based doctor

AIIMS Infosys Oncology Chair for UK-based doctor Ranjit Manchanda

Speaker suspends 3 BJP MLAs amid chaos in Delhi Assembly

Ruling NDA better placed this time to win Presidential poll on its own

Beware! Swindlers are on the prowl

Beware! Cyber scammers using AAP’s Rs 1,000 poll promise to defraud Punjab women

Poor infra: Dug-up road and broken sewer pipes add to commuters' woes

Patwari's post: Cleared exam but still waiting for appointment

Sukhpal Khaira: Even if I hadn't been freed, I would have emerged victorious

Jalandhar: Thyroid tumour weighing 2kg removed after 7-hour surgery

Woman tweets to CM, police; probe ordered

Woman tweets to CM, police; probe ordered

Environmental activists hold protest outside Ludhiana Mayor's house

Four nabbed for cultivating poppy, 2 for stealing cables

Two test +ve in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Villagers foil bid to break open ATM at Bhundri

Man, son killed in accident

Samana man, son killed in accident

433 more administered Covid vaccine in Patiala district

Shop worker films girl in trial room, held