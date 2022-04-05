Vinay Mohan Kwatra succeeds Shringla as Foreign Secretary

New Delhi, April 4
The government on Monday named Vinay Mohan Kwatra, India’s ambassador to Nepal, as the next Foreign Secretary. He succeeds Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who retires at the end of the month. Kwatra, a 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, has been posted in Indian diplomatic Missions in Washington, China and Uzbekistan besides serving in the Prime Minister’s Office. Before his appointment as Ambassador to Nepal in 2020, he served as Indian envoy to France from August 2017 to February 2020. Kwatra supersedes two diplomats — High Commissioner to the UK Gaitri Issar Kumar and Ambassador to Bhutan Ruchira Kamboj.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Haryana Special Assembly session LIVE updates: Khattar govt likely to move resolution staking claim to Chandigarh
1-day special session comes amid political row sparked by Pu...
UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month-end
The visit, which is expected around April 22, is long overdu...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council for first time since Russian invasion
The UK is the president of the Security Council for April an...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 9.20 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 104.61
PM Modi congratulates Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for Grammy win
Shah, known by her stage name Falu, won the award for 'A Col...