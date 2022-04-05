Vinay Mohan Kwatra succeeds Shringla as Foreign Secretary

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 4

The government on Monday named Vinay Mohan Kwatra, India’s ambassador to Nepal, as the next Foreign Secretary. He succeeds Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who retires at the end of the month. Kwatra, a 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, has been posted in Indian diplomatic Missions in Washington, China and Uzbekistan besides serving in the Prime Minister’s Office. Before his appointment as Ambassador to Nepal in 2020, he served as Indian envoy to France from August 2017 to February 2020. Kwatra supersedes two diplomats — High Commissioner to the UK Gaitri Issar Kumar and Ambassador to Bhutan Ruchira Kamboj.

