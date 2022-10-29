L-G asks MCD to take strict legal action against elements 'misleading' Delhi about landfills

PTI

New Delhi, October 29

Amid AAP's allegations that the MCD is planning new garbage dumping sites in the city while failing to clear "mountains" of filth at existing three landfills, Delhi L-G VK Saxena on Saturday asked the civic body to take strict legal action against "elements" misleading people.

In a series of tweets, Saxena said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had cleared 26.1 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste in the last four months and height of garbage mounds came down by 10-15 metres. He said "not a single" new dumping site is planned in the city.

The AAP ahead of the MCD polls expected around December has sharpened attack on the MCD and the BJP over "lack of sanitation" in Delhi and "garbage mountains" at landfill sites in Bhalaswa, Okhla and Ghazipur.

AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday visited the Ghazipur landfill site and claimed that the MCD was planning to develop 16 more landfill sites in the city.

"Contrary to false claims by some people with partisan vested interests, NOT A SINGLE NEW DUMPING SITE IS PLANNED by MCD in the City," Saxena tweeted.

"Have instructed MCD to take strict legal action against elements who mislead Delhi," the L-G said in another tweet.

The MCD on Friday had said that there was no plan to create any new landfill sites in the city.

It also said that 77 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste had been processed so far from the city's three landfills, which had assumed the size of small mountains over the years.

The politics over garbage and its management has become focal point in AAP's attack on the BJP that ruled since 2007 the erstwhile three municipal corporations that have now been unified into MCD.

The polls for 250 MCD wards are expected around December and Delhi State Election Commission has geared up preparations for it.

Delhi generates around 11,000 metric tonnes of garbage, a significant part of which is dumped in the three landfill sites at Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla.

The cumulative capacity of waste processing in the city at present is 8,213 tonnes per day that means a significant part of garbage generated daily is left unattended during collection and its further management.