L-G, Delhi govt tussle: SC to hear plea on March 3

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to take up on March 3 the dispute between the Delhi Government and the Centre (L-G) regarding control over administrative services in the capital. TNS
Sansad TV’s YouTube channel hacked for 2 hours
New Delhi: The YouTube channel of Sansad TV, which broadcasts Parliament proceedings, was hacked for two hours on Tuesday. Live streaming got disrupted and even its name was changed.
Russia pulls back some troops; exit Ukraine, India tells citizens
Putin ready for talks with West
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his tra...
Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end truckers' protest
For past two weeks, scores of protesters in trucks and other...
Red Fort accused Deep Sidhu dies in mishap
Accident occurred around 8.30 pm near Pipli Toll Plaza