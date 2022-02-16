L-G, Delhi govt tussle: SC to hear plea on March 3

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to take up on March 3 the dispute between the Delhi Government and the Centre (L-G) regarding control over administrative services in the capital. TNS

Sansad TV’s YouTube channel hacked for 2 hours

New Delhi: The YouTube channel of Sansad TV, which broadcasts Parliament proceedings, was hacked for two hours on Tuesday. Live streaming got disrupted and even its name was changed.