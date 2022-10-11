L-G sends minister's resignation to Prez

PTI

New Delhi: The Delhi Government on Monday recommended acceptance of the resignation of minister Rajendra Pal Gautam to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who has sent the same to President Droupadi Murmu for approval. Gautam resigned on Sunday after a controversy over his presence at a religious conversion event. TNS

Udit Raj questions NCW jurisdiction

New Delhi: Congress leader Udit Raj on Monday refused to apologise for his remarks on President Droupadi Murmu and questioned the National Commission for Women (NCW) for sending him a notice in connection with his statement. “The NCW has transgressed its jurisdiction,” he said. TNS

5 more bodies recovered, avalanche toll 26

Uttarkashi: The bodies of five more avalanche victims were brought to the ITBP camp in Matli on Monday, raising the toll to 26 in the October 4 incident. Snowfall is hampering rescue efforts.