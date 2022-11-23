Lachit Barphukan’s 400th birth anniversary: Not had fair share of history for those who deserved to top agendas and books, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 23

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said India has not had a fair share of history of national heroes who deserved to be on the top of agendas and books.

Speaking on the eve of the 400th birth anniversary of the legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan, whose life and times the Assam government is celebrating at a three-day event that commenced here on Wednesday, the FM said the Lachit Barphukan-led Ahom military repelled 17 attempts of invasion and created a strategic threshold that protected not just Assam but entire South East Asia.

“In 70 years we have not had a fair share of history for those who deserved to be mentioned at the top of the agenda, top of the books, top of the chapters of what kind of contribution, remarkable strategic experiences these people have had. The Ahom kings have been extraordinary in making sure that Assam and its neighbourhoods are kept safe from invasions. Between 1228 till 1671, they held fort and repelled 17 attempts at invasions, under Lachit Barphukan’s leadership. It was not easy at all,” the FM said, urging the Assam government and the Union culture ministry to display the exhibition on the general’s exploitsacross Indianuniversities.

In his introductory remarks, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Indian history recognised the Mughal Empire but had failed to recognise the longest ruled kingdoms of the south and the northeast.

“India was not about Mughals but about so many other kings who ruled with affection. But Indian history has ignored our heroes. It has ignored Lachit Barphukan, and the glorious Ahom dynasty so far.I hope our campaign will put Ahom dynasty into proper perspective and help recognize than India had a better general and king than Aurangzeb,” Sarma said, noting that had it not been for the strategic exploits of Lachit Barphukan, Mughals would have expanded into Assam and Southeast Asia and spread Islam.

“The map of Assam, Myanmar and South East Asia would have been different had Lachit Barphukan, the commander in chief of the Ahom kingdom, not foiled Mughal attempts to invade Assam,” Sarma added.

Sitharaman also said that Lachit Barphukan’s victories underline the strategic importance of the northeast.

“No wonder Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about the northeast being the gateway to southeast Asia not just for trade, but even for strategic purposes and economy,” the FM noted.

PM Modi will attend the concluding day of the three-day celebrations of the 400th birthday of the Ahom general that falls on Thursday.

#Assam #Nirmala Sitharaman