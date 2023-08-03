‘Lagaan’ art director Nitin Desai found hanging

Mumbai, August 2
Renowned art director Nitin Desai, the creator of lavish sets for films such as “Jodhaa Akbar” and “Lagaan”, was found hanging at his studio near Mumbai on Wednesday. Desai's company had defaulted on a Rs 252-crore loan to its financial creditor, according to an insolvency petition filed in a bankruptcy court last week. The cops are suspecting suicide.
