Supreme Court notice to UP govt on plea for cancellation of Ashish Mishra's bail in Lakhimpur Kheri case

Bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana directs UP govt to ensure witnesses are protected

Supreme Court notice to UP govt on plea for cancellation of Ashish Mishra's bail in Lakhimpur Kheri case

Ashish Mishra in custody. PTI file

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, March 16

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on a petition filed by the family members of farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, seeking cancellation of bail granted to Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son and prime accused Ashish Mishra by the Allahabad High Court.

Taking a serious note of the alleged attack on a witness in the case, a Bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana also directed the UP government to ensure that witnesses were protected.

“You have to see that witnesses are protected," the CJI said, asking the State of UP to respond to the petition challenging the February 10 order of the Allahabad High Court granting bail to Ashish Mishra.

On behalf of the petitioners, senior Advocate Dushyant Dave questioned the legality of the high court order, saying it went against the principles of grant of bail.

The Bench was hearing a petition filed by family members of deceased farmers who were mowed down by a car belonging to Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son, Ashish Mishra, at Lakhimpur Kheri.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri when those against farm laws were holding a demonstration against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit on October 3, 2021. Two BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death allegedly by angry protesters. A local journalist was also killed in the violence.

Family members of farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence had on February 21 moved the Supreme Court challenging the February 10 order of the Allahabad High Court enlarging Ashish Mishra on bail.

The family members of the murdered farmers said they filed the petition against the high court's order "as the State of Uttar Pradesh where the political party of the accused and his father is in power has failed to file appeal against the impugned order".

The bail order has “manifest error” as the high court has rested its reasoning on “presumption and guesswork” using the word “might” to arrive at a conclusion that the said crime culminated in a possibility of the driver trying to speed up the vehicle to save himself, they had submitted.

The petition by family members of the deceased farmers termed the bail as "an improper and arbitrary exercise of the discretion" by the high court.

#ashish mishra #lakhimpur kheri

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Bhagwant Mann sworn in as Punjab CM

2
Nation

'New Covid variant emerging', experts advise caution

3
Entertainment

It was because of growing closeness of Meena Kumari with Dharmendra that 'Pakeezah' director gave lead role to Raaj Kumar

4
Punjab assembly poll debacle

Sonia cracks whip, asks PCC chiefs of Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa to resign

5
Nation

Assembly election debacle: Sonia Gandhi fires Navjot Sidhu, 4 other state Congress chiefs

6
Punjab

All in place for Bhagwant Mann's oath taking at Khatkar Kalan

7
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

8
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann becomes the reason behind father-son reunion

9
Nation

Ambala IAF officers to join 'accidental' missile firing probe

10
Punjab

50 pc winners in Punjab declared criminal cases against themselves, says ADR

Don't Miss

View All
Khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education
Haryana

Haryana khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education

Expect challans through hi-tech CCTVs from March 25 in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Expect challans through hi-tech CCTVs from March 25 in Chandigarh

Youngest legislator of Punjab looks to raise voice for downtrodden
Punjab FACES OF CHANGE

Narinder Kaur Bharaj: Youngest legislator of Punjab looks to raise voice for downtrodden

‘Women in sexy clothes useless?’ Neena Gupta has a thing to say for all the trolls
Entertainment

‘Women in sexy clothes useless?’ Neena Gupta has a thing to say for all the trolls

Elon Musk dares Putin for 'single combat'
Trending

Elon Musk dares Putin for 'single combat', replies to tweets with queries

Get ready! Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Kuch Kuch Hone Wala Hai’ as he announces his OTT project SRK+; Salman Khan has a message for his friend
Trending

Get ready! Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Kuch Kuch Hone Wala Hai’ as he announces his OTT project SRK+; Salman Khan has a message for his friend

‘Wish Kapil Sharma had posted full video and not half truth’, Anupam Kher's reply to comedian's tweets as controversy around 'Kashmir Files' gets murkier
Trending

As Kapil Sharma shuts trolls up, Anupam Kher says 'wish the comedian had posted full video and not half truth' over controversy around 'The Kashmir Files'

Kapil Sharma sets trolls right after Anupam Kher opens up on 'Kashmir Files' team not being invited to show
Lifestyle

Kapil Sharma sets trolls right after Anupam Kher opens up on 'The Kashmir Files' team not being invited to show

Top Stories

Swearing-in: Khatkar Kalan all decked up

Bhagwant Mann sworn in as Punjab CM

Governor Banwarilal Purohit administers the oath of office a...

Congratulatory messages pour as Bhagwant Mann sworn in as Punjab CM

Congratulatory messages pour as Bhagwant Mann sworn in as Punjab CM

M K Stalin, Naveen Patnaik, Akhilesh Yadav wish Mann a succe...

India restores 5-year e-tourist visa, suspended since March 2020, to nationals of 156 countries

Govt restores valid e-visa to 156 countries; regular visas to all; 10 yearr visa to US, Japan nationals

Officials say all currently valid old long-duration (10 year...

Navjot Sidhu resigns from Punjab Congress chief’s post

Navjot Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

In a tweet, Sidhu says that as desired by the Congress chief...

AAP invited me for Mann's swearing-in, Cong didn't call for Channi's oath-taking: Manish Tewari

AAP invited me to Mann's swearing-in, my own party hadn't invited me to Channi's oath-taking: Manish Tewari

Tewari shares the invite for the swearing-in of Mann on Twit...

Cities

View All

Threat on wheels: When thrill wins, safety loses!

Threat on wheels: When thrill wins, safety loses!

Cleanliness, hygiene go for a toss at hospitals, new MLAs take note

Uprooting wheat crop for Swearing-in: BJP takes a dig at AAP

One held for pilfering govt wheat, 2 at large in Amritsar

Doctor run over on BRTS lane in Amritsar

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

Corbevax for 45,000 kids over 12 begins in Chandigarh today

Corbevax for kids over 12 begins in Chandigarh today; list of vaccination centres inside

No clarity on no-mask challan, curbs withdrawn in Mohali district

Expect challans through hi-tech CCTVs from March 25 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 5 new Covid-19 cases

Register pet dogs from the comfort of your home in Chandigarh

HC junks plea for probe against AAP, Delhi CM

HC junks plea for probe against AAP, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

HC dismisses plea for probe into Kejriwal’s ‘Khalistani links’; Delhi CM says reply to those who called him terrorist

Will ensure Ukraine returnees complete MBBS, govt tells Lok Sabha

Delhi Police recovered ex-MP Vijay Goel's snatched phone, arrests 22-year-old man

Supreme Court gives one-time age relief for Delhi judicial exams

Before taking oath, AAP MLAs start raids on govt schools and hospitals

Jalandhar: Before taking oath, AAP MLAs start raids on govt schools and hospitals

Hoshiarpur: AAP MLA Braham Shankar Jimpa pays surprise visit to ESI Hospital

2 held with 50-gm heroin

Cops clueless on kabaddi player's assailants, register case against five

Balachaur: Will eradicate drug problem, says AAP MLA Santosh Kumari Katariaa

Restore power connections of all bill defaulters: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi

Restore power connections of all bill defaulters: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi

Bhagwant Mann oath ceremony: Traffic diversions in Ludhiana today

AAP demolishes Congress, BJP bastion in Ludhiana East

Ludhiana: Vaccination of 12-14 age group begins today

Covid: 3 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala MC partially razes 4 under-construction buildings in violation of laws

Patiala MC partially razes 4 under-construction buildings in violation of laws

Patiala: Take action against ‘drunk’ SMO: Patiala Health Department to govt

Remove encroachments from public land in Patiala district: DDPO

Punjabi University Patiala’s retired staff end protest