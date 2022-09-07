Lakhimpur Kheri case: SC notice to UP on Ashish Mishra's bail plea

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 6

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Government on the bail plea of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra, an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Asking the Uttar Pradesh Government to respond to Mishra’s plea, a Bench led by Justice Indira Banerjee posted the matter for further hearing on September 26.

Ashish has challenged the Allahabad High Court’s July 26 order rejecting his bail plea. Being a politically influential person, he could influence the witnesses and affect the trial, the high court had said.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri when those against farm laws were holding a demonstration against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit on October 3 last year. In the subsequent violence, two BJP workers, a driver and a journalist were killed. It was alleged that Ashish was travelling in one of the cars.

On behalf of the petitioner, senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi said the man who lodged an FIR in the case had said that the accused was sitting in the vehicle but he was not driving it. He also said the driver was pulled out of the vehicle and assaulted along with two others after which they died.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had on April 18 cancelled Ashish’s bail granted by the Allahabad High Court, saying the “victims” were denied a fair and effective hearing at the time of granting bail to him.

Court drops contempt case against Home Secy

The SC on Tuesday closed contempt proceedings initiated against Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla for allegedly violating its order for maintaining status quo on the issue of promotions during his tenure at the Department of Personnel and Training between October 2020 and January 2021. TNS

