Lakhimpur Kheri tense, woman dies of injuries sustained in sexual assault attempt

PTI

Lakhimpur Kheri, September 17

A woman (20) who was allegedly attacked by two youths with sharp weapons during a sexual assault attempt succumbed to her injuries here, the police said.

She died on Friday at her home in Bhira area, around 50 km from the district headquarters on the way to Dudhwa National Park.

Her family members performed her last rites on Saturday in their village amidst heavy police presence, officials said. Her autopsy report is awaited. The police have added the charge of culpable homicide but not amounting to murder to the original FIR, filed after the incident.

A police outpost in-charge has also been suspended for not heeding to the family's complaint in which they had alleged that the woman was sexually assaulted.

The two accused have been arrested, Kheri police said in a press statement. The police said they came to know about a “distortion” in the FIR after a video of her family members alleging it surfaced on social media. Following it, the outpost in-charge was suspended, police said. They said the investigation into the case has been assigned to Additional Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh. ASP Arun Kumar Singh, DSP Rejesh Kumar and others rushed to the village and pacified the protesters, assuring them of effective action.

Authorities persuaded the family to allow the body to be taken for a post-mortem examination, the police said. Further action would be taken after the post-mortem report arrives, they added.