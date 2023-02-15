 Lakhimpur Kheri violence: 8 more accused granted interim bail : The Tribune India

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: 8 more accused granted interim bail

With this all the 13 accused in the case including Ashish Mishra, son of Union home minister Ajay Mishra alias Teni, are now on bail

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: 8 more accused granted interim bail

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

Lucknow, February 15

The Allahabad High Court has granted interim bail to eight more accused till March 20 in the 2021 Lakhimpur violence.

With this all the 13 accused in the case including Ashish Mishra, son of Union home minister Ajay Mishra alias Teni, are now on bail.

A Lucknow bench passed the order on Tuesday considering the Supreme Court’s January 25 order allowing bail to Ashish Mishra.

The bench of justice Rajesh Kumar Singh Chauhan has fixed March 20 as the next date of hearing in the case.

Those granted interim bail are Ankit Das, Nandan Singh Bisht, Latif alias Kale, Satyam Tripathi alias Satya Prakash Tripathi, Shekhar Bharti, Ashish Pandey, Rinku Rana and Sumit Jaiswal.

The bench imposed the same conditions on them as were mentioned in the order granting bail to Ashish Mishra.

Granting interim bail to Ashish Mishra for eight weeks, the apex court had directed him to leave Uttar Pradesh within one week of his release from jail.

The apex court had said Ashish shall not stay either in Uttar Pradesh or Delhi during the period of interim bail.

It had said any attempt made by Ashish Mishra, his family or supporters to influence or threaten the witnesses, directly or indirectly, shall entail cancellation of interim bail.

On October 3, 2021, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri district’s Tikunia where violence erupted when farmers were protesting against the then deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to the area.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police FIR in the case, four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in which Ashish Mishtra was allegedly seated. Following the incident, the driver of the SUV and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence.

The top court had exercised its “suo-moto constitutional powers” and directed that four farmers - Guruwinder Singh, Kamaljeet Singh, Gurupreet Singh and Vichitra Singh - who were arrested in the lynching case be released on interim bail till further orders.

On December 6 last year, the trial court had framed charges against Ashish Mishra and 12 others for the alleged offences of murder, criminal conspiracy and other penal laws in the case of the death of the four protesting farmers, paving the way for the start of the trial.

#Lakhimpur Kheri

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Nikki Yadav before she was murdered

2
Nation

Delhi man kills live-in partner, puts body in refrigerator, marries another girl the same day

3
Chandigarh

No construction above third floor in Panchkula

4
Haryana

Gurugram society residents turn to police as villagers block road

5
Himachal

Built 15 years ago, Himachal tourist centre a non-starter

6
Ludhiana

Jail warder booked for ‘supplying’ drugs, mobile phones to inmates in Ludhiana Central Jail

7
Punjab

Jalandhar, Ambala among 8 places to have dedicated hospitals for defence veterans

8
Punjab

Health units branded aam clinics, Centre fumes

9
Diaspora

Temple in Canada defaced with anti-India graffiti by 'Khalistani extremists'; India says 'take prompt action'

10
Haryana

Archaeological Survey of India approves excavation at Rakhigarhi in Haryana, several other sites

Don't Miss

View All
Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

Top News

Government approves 7 new battalions with fresh strength of 9,400 personnel for ITBP at LAC, Shinkun La tunnel for all-weather connectivity to Ladakh

Government approves 7 new battalions with fresh strength of 9,400 personnel for ITBP at LAC, Shinkun La tunnel for all-weather connectivity to Ladakh

Government decisions come amid India-China military standoff...

CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Niki Yadav before she was murdered

CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Nikki Yadav before she was murdered

Nikki was strangled to death by her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot w...

Income Tax dept survey on BBC India continues for second day

Income Tax dept surveys BBC India offices for second day, collects financial data

The tax department had launched the action on Tuesday at the...

Doctored narratives to run down India can’t be allowed: Vice President Dhankhar amid BBC row

Doctored narratives to run down India can’t be allowed: Vice President Dhankhar amid BBC row

In a veiled but evident reference to BBC, Jagdeep Dhankhar s...

NIA announces reward of Rs 15 lakh for info leading to arrest of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir ‘Landa’

NIA announces reward of Rs 15 lakh for info leading to arrest of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir 'Landa'

A resident of Tarn Taran, Landa, believed to be residing in ...


Cities

View All

Man arrested for carrying drugs in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Man arrested for carrying drugs in Punjab's Tarn Taran

United Sikhs comes to aid of quake-hit Turkey

Road repair work leads to traffic jams in Amritsar

Centre, states mum over release of 'Bandi Singhs'

Amritsar Improvement Trust cancels allotment of Verka booth

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

No construction above third floor in Panchkula

No construction above third floor in Panchkula

Parking Mess: Improve system or pack up, Railways tells contractor amid staff ‘high-handedness’

Chandigarh’s electric vehicle policy comes under Punjab and Haryana High Court scanner

Mohali Clash: Cops seek info on 10 more suspects

2 protesters land in police net for snatching mobile

CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Niki Yadav before she was murdered

CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Nikki Yadav before she was murdered

We want justice, culprit should be hanged to death: Father of woman killed in southwest Delhi

CBI interrogates Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail in Delhi excise policy scam case

Delhi: Woman’s body found in freezer at a dhaba, owner held

Shah Jahan’s death anniversary: Free entry to Taj Mahal for 3 days from Feb 17

Gymkhana FIR faux pas has police, admn embarrassed

Gymkhana FIR faux pas has police, admn embarrassed

Burlton park murder case cracked with arrest of four

No staff, four out of five labs for testing soil non-functional

'Lal Lakir' residents of 1,318 villages in Hoshiarpur set to get property rights

One arrested for culpable homicide

2 members of tubewell motor thieves’ gang land in police net in Ludhiana

2 members of tubewell motor thieves’ gang land in police net in Ludhiana

Raids carried out at 116 places of gangsters, associates in Ludhiana

Jail warder booked for ‘supplying’ drugs, mobile phones to inmates in Ludhiana Central Jail

Relief for developers as 15 per cent annual hike in collector rate waived

Dues of ammo depot land acquisition cleared: Centre

Two showroom owners encroach on public land in Patiala

Two showroom owners encroach on public land in Patiala

Lumpy Skin Disease: Free vaccination drive begins today in Patiala

3 killed in road mishaps in Patiala

PRTC workers seek timely disbursal of pensions, salaries

Govt school students visit agriculture centre