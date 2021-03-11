Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Armed miscreants attack witness

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), June 1
BKU leader Dilbag Singh, a witness in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, was allegedly attacked by two unidentified men here, the police said on Wednesday.
The attack took place last night when the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Tikait) district president was returning home via the Aliganj-Muda road in Gola kotwali area in his SUV and the bike-borne miscreants opened fire on him.
Dilbag, however, escaped without any injury. He is among the witnesses in the Tikunia violence of October 3, 2021, in which eight persons, including four farmersand a journalist, were killed. Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra was arrested in connection with the incident.
The BKU leader said the miscreants punctured a tyre of his SUV owing to which he had to stop the vehicle. “The assailants attempted to open the doors and windows of the SUV. When they failed, they fired two shots at the window pane of the driver’s side,” he said, adding he was driving the SUV and was alone.
He said he folded the driver seat and bent towards the floor. ASP Arun Kumar Singh said a case had been registered and forensic teams sent to the crime scene.
