Lakhimpur Kheri violence: MoS Ajay Mishra shouldn't have made irresponsible remarks, says Allahabad HC

PTI

Lucknow, May 9

The Allahabad High Court on Monday said political people holding high positions shouldn’t make “irresponsible statements” and need to conduct themselves in a manner befitting their status and the dignity of their office.

The Lucknow Bench of the High Court made the observation at a hearing during which it rejected the bail pleas of four of the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

The court will hear on May 25 the bail plea of Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish, whose bail was cancelled by the SC.

During the hearing on Monday, the court referred to an SIT’s conclusion in the chargesheet that had the Union Minister not made utterances against farmers a few days before the incident, the violence would not have taken place.

“Political persons holding high offices should make public utterances in a decent language considering the repercussions in society. They should not make irresponsible statements as they are required to conduct themselves befitting their status and dignity of high office which they hold,” the court observed.

