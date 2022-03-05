Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Supreme Court to hear plea against Ashish’s bail on Mar 11

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 4

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to take up on March 11 a petition challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court granting bail to prime accused and Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri when those against farm laws were holding a demonstration against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit on October 3, 2021. Two BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death allegedly by protesters. A local journalist was also killed in the violence.

‘Law not followed’ Petitioners say other accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case are moving courts for bail, seeking parity with the prime accused

Advocate Prashant Bhushan says that while granting the bail to Ashish Mishra, the HC didn’t follow the law laid down by the SC

The Allahabad High Court had, on February 10, granted bail to Ashish.

“I can list on March 11 only. Other judges have to be available,” Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, who was hearing a three-judge Bench, told advocate Prashant Bhushan after the latter pointed out that other accused were also moving courts for bail, seeking parity with the prime accused.

Bhushan said that while granting the bail, the High Court didn’t follow the law laid down by the top court and did not consider aspects such as the possibility of tampering with evidence and fleeing from justice.

“The problem is that other accused are also moving court,” Bhushan said, seeking a direction to the High Court not to consider the bail plea of other accused for the time being. The Bench asked Bhushan to inform the HC that the top court would hear the matter on March 11.

The families of deceased farmers had moved the SC, challenging the Allahabad HC’s February 10 order granting bail to Ashish Mishra.