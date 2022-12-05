 Lakhimpur killings: District court rejects Ashish Mishra’s discharge application, charges to be framed on Tuesday : The Tribune India

Lakhimpur killings: District court rejects Ashish Mishra’s discharge application, charges to be framed on Tuesday

Ashish Mishra had in November challenged in the apex court the denial of bail to him by the Allahabad High Court

Lakhimpur killings: District court rejects Ashish Mishra’s discharge application, charges to be framed on Tuesday

District and Sessions Judge Lakshmi Kant Shukla dismissed Ashish Mishra’s discharge application. File Photo



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, December 5

Stage has been set for the trial of Ashish Mishra and others charged in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case of October 3, 2021 that had left eight people dead with a local court today dismissing the discharge application filed by the Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra’s son paving the way for framing of charges.

The District and Sessions Judge Lakshmi Kant Shukla dismissed Ashish Mishra’s discharge application saying there was no merit in the same.

The court will frame charges against the accused on Tuesday.

Speaking to The Tribune, Mohammad Amaan, the advocate representing the families of deceased farmers (four farmers and a journalist had been mowed down in October 3, 2021, by a vehicle owned by Ajay Mishra and occupied by Ashish at the time of the crime), said, “The wait for the trial is finally over.”

Ashish Mishra had in November challenged in the apex court the denial of bail to him by the Allahabad High Court.

The UP government in its affidavit to the SC had urged the court not to grant bail to the accused in the light of the grave offence and given the fact that the case was nearing trial stages.

Ashish was charged with murder and conspiracy, with the trial to start once the charges are framed tomorrow.

The Mahindra Thar in which Ashish was sitting had rammed into farmers protesting against agricultural reform laws.

The FIR in the case was filed on October 4, 2021, an SIT was formed on SC orders on November 17 the same year and charge sheet against 14 accused including Ashish was filed on January 3, 2022.

#Lakhimpur Kheri

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

2
Diaspora

Punjabi woman shot dead at petrol pump in Canada's Brampton

3
Sports

‘Hero or villain’: Twitterati divided over KL Rahul after India lose opening ODI to Bangladesh

4
Nation

PM Modi meets mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar; has arrived to cast vote in second phase of Gujarat Assembly polls

5
Punjab

Notice to Punjab Health Agency on EPF scam

6
Punjab

Patiala gets 4th Civil Surgeon in six months

7
Himachal

Fly from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala from December 9

8
Brand Connect

Divinity Keto Gummies Reviews - Is Divinity Labs Keto ACV Gummies Scam or Legit?

9
Impact Feature

Alpilean Weight Loss Supplement - Are Alpine Ice Hack Reviews Legit or Fake News?

10
Punjab

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda’s song ‘Dulhe Raja’; has sheep as ‘peeche ke baraati’ and donkeys as ‘agey ka band baaja’
Trending

Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda's song 'Dulhe Raja'; has sheep as 'peeche ke baraati' and donkeys as 'agey ka band baaja'

Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

Batala man gets award for enriching lives of disabled
Punjab

Batala man Harmanjit Singh Goraya gets award for enriching lives of disabled

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI
Punjab

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar
Amritsar

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students
Punjab

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Top News

Exit Polls LIVE Updates: Pollsters predict who will win Gujarat, Himachal

Exit Polls LIVE Updates: Pollsters predict who will win Gujarat and Himachal

Voting for final of phase of Gujarat polls ends, counting of...

Gujarat Elections 2022 phase 2 polling LIVE: Voting begins in 93 seats, PM Modi, Amit Shah to vote in Ahmedabad,

Gujarat Elections 2022 Phase 2 polling: Voting ends in 93 constituencies; 58.44 per cent voter turnout recorded till 5 pm

Ahmedabad has recorded the lowest voter turnout of 44.67 per...

Centre wants Delhi-Centre power row to be referred to larger Supreme Court bench

Centre wants Delhi-Centre power row to be referred to larger Supreme Court bench

The Delhi govt opposes the Centre's plea saying it will only...

Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

This comes as a major embarrassment to CM Bhagwant Mann who ...

2 men desecrate village gurdwara in Punjab’s Jalandhar

2 men desecrate village gurdwara in Punjab's Jalandhar

According to CCTV footage, the two men enter the gurdwara an...


Cities

View All

Drone carrying heroin recovered in Punjab’s Amritsar; cross-border smuggling attempt foiled

Drone carrying heroin recovered in Punjab’s Amritsar; cross-border smuggling attempt foiled

Asked to shun drugs, addict nephew stabs man to death in Amritsar district

BSF's 58th Raising Day: Mahila Praharis scripting stories of courage, says MoS

Drone with 3-kg heroin shot down in Tarn Taran

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI

Newborn taken away from Bathinda hospital

Newborn taken away from Bathinda hospital

Bathinda, Mansa farmers mobilise support to observe Delhi stir anniversary

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Seven of gang arrested for carjacking in Bathinda

Chandigarh man shields son from falling off moving scooter; Internet has mixed reactions

Chandigarh man shields son from falling off moving scooter; Internet has mixed reactions

Chrysanthemum Show in Chandigarh to be plastic-free event

Broken Stretches Mohali: Sector 77-76 road not repaired for year

Chandigarh logs only 38 Covid-19 cases in November

Curtains down on Chandigarh Carnival

Caught on camera: 4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Shastri Nagar

Caught on camera: 4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Shastri Nagar

Delhi chokes again, air quality deteriorates to 'severe', GRAP Stage III kicks in

50 per cent voting in MCD polls; Both AAP, BJP claim victory

After AIIMS, Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital faces hacking attack

Delhi HC sets aside conviction, 6-yr jail term considering lost trial court record

2 men desecrate village gurdwara in Punjab’s Jalandhar

2 men desecrate village gurdwara in Punjab's Jalandhar

Liquor served beyond 1 am, pub owner, manager booked

Deer strays into busy area, rescued

Farmers to protest outside residences of MPs today

3 held with heroin in Goraya

NGO mocks AAP govt, civic body

NGO mocks AAP govt, civic body

Decline in production, sales worries Ludhiana hosiery manufacturers

Haphazard parking on highway poses threat to motorists at night

Patiala gets 4th Civil Surgeon in six months

Patiala gets 4th Civil Surgeon in six months

Taking pride in mother tongue Punjabi

Delimitation of wards incomplete, leaders expect delay in Patiala MC poll

No DJ event at Punjabi University techfest in Patiala

Four of gang arrested for theft at six shops in Patiala