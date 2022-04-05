Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC reserves order on farmers' plea to cancel Ashish Mishra's bail

New Delhi, April 4
The Supreme Court on Monday raised questions over the Allahabad High Court verdict granting bail to Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. It said “unnecessary” details like the post-mortem report and nature of wounds should not have been gone into when the trial was yet to begin.
HC chided
We do not approve of this type of nonsense... these things (post-mortem report etc.) were irrelevant for considering bail. SC Bench
Reserving the order on a plea of farmers seeking cancellation of bail to Ashish, a special Bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli also took strong note of the fact that the state government did not file an appeal against the HC order.
“How can the judge go into a post-mortem report etc. We are hearing a bail matter, we do not want to prolong. This way of going into merits and going into wounds etc. is unnecessary for the question of bail,” the Bench observed.
“We do not approve of this type of nonsense. Sorry for using this word... these things were irrelevant for considering the bail,” said CJI Ramana. —
